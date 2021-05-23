Please donate gently used footwear (no holes, rips): shoes, boots, sandals, any size and any style!
Now through the end of school, June 3, 2021
Drop off locations:
Greenway High School
Marble or Vandyke Schools
Bovey Library
Calumet Library
Marble Library
Glik’s in Central Square Mall
American Family Insurance office, 414 South Pokegama, Grand Rapids
