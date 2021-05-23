Please donate gently used footwear (no holes, rips):  shoes, boots, sandals, any size and any style!

Now through the end of school, June 3, 2021

Drop off locations:

Greenway High School

Marble or Vandyke Schools

Bovey Library

Calumet Library

Marble Library

Glik’s in Central Square Mall

American Family Insurance office, 414 South Pokegama, Grand Rapids

