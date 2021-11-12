The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office is hosting its second-annual Fill the Boat holiday gift drive.
Help give Itasca County residents a better Christmas season by dropping off new and unwrapped gifts for children ages 0-17 and senior citizens at the Grand Rapids Courthouse parking lot on Dec. 3 from 12 - 5 p.m. and on Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. The courthouse is located at 440 1st Ave NE in Grand Rapids.
The drop off location will be on the east side of the courthouse in the parking lot.
Monetary and gift card donations are also accepted for family giving.
Santa will be onsite for Santa pictures on Saturday, Dec. 4.
For more information, contact Deputy Mike Parlow at mike.parlow@co.itasca.mn.us, Deputy Tom WIlliams at tom.williams@co.itasca.mn.us, or by calling 218-327-7473.
