The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office wants to inform the public of a fraudulent scam that has been occurring in the county. Scammers are calling people by phone stating they have won a large amount of money in the Publishers Clearing House along with a new vehicle.
Scammers are instructing victims to go to a local car dealership and pick out a new vehicle of their choice. Scammers are also asking for banking and social security numbers as well as monies upfront in the form of pre-paid credit cards. These scammers are very persistent and have the victims believing that they have won a prize. Please be aware of these and other scams and when in doubt, please contact law enforcement before sending any monies. Legitimate companies never require someone to pay money upfront in order to receive a prize.
For more information on How to Spot a Scam, please visit the website of the Minnesota Attorney General: https://www.ag.state.mn.us/Consumer/Publications/howtospotascam.asp
