While freezing winter temperatures keep many adults indoors, children want to play outside. While all the giggles, laughter and smiles are wonderful to see; frostbite is a major concern. According to MN Dept. of Health, “Frostbite is a type of injury caused by freezing. It leads to a loss of feeling and color in the affected areas, usually extremities, such as the nose, ears, cheeks, chin, fingers, and toes. Frostbite can permanently damage the body, and in severe cases can lead to amputation.”
AEOA opened registration for boots on Oct. 13 and quickly realized just how much of a need there was. Registration was open until Nov. 3. AEOA worked with L&M Supply to purchase over 700 pairs of new winter boots.
AEOA will be holding the first ever ‘Share the Warmth’ Kids Winter Boot Event on Monday, November 22 from 2 – 7 p.m. in the AEOA Virginia Office (702 3rd Ave South, Virginia, MN). Kids will receive a new pair of winter boots and new winter hat. AEOA also purchased fresh produce from a local farmer in Meadowlands and Jacobson, hams from Upper Lakes Foods and gravy, stuffing and veggies from Super One for the families to share a warm meal. AEOA will also be offering hygiene kits, baby diapers, formula and baby food to any family that needs.
About AEOA: The Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency (AEOA) was incorporated in April 1965, as a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and established as a Community Action Program (CAP) for the Northeast Minnesota counties of St. Louis, Lake, and Cook in response to the 1964 Economic Opportunity Act. AEOA also offers services in seven neighboring counties of Aitkin, Carlton, Cass, Crow Wing, Itasca, Koochiching, and Pine, making it one of the largest private, non-profit Community Action Agencies in Minnesota. AEOA recently added transit services to Chisago and Isanti Counties.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.