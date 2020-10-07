Grand Rapids native St. Paul Police Sergeant, Dr. Sean Zauhar PhD, was presented the Rowan Award of Excellence from St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell, at the annual St. Paul Police Foundation Blue Nite Gala Ball. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the annual event was cancelled and shifted to a pre-recorded production streamed on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.
Richard H. Rowan was the chief of the Saint Paul Police Department from 1970 to 1979. He is remembered for providing strong and steady leadership throughout his tenure, which was a turbulent time in the City of Saint Paul. Chief Rowan has been described as a man of integrity who displayed courage and innovation during his tenure as chief. To honor his memory, an award was created in his name.
The Rowan Award is presented at the Saint Paul Police Foundation Blue Nite Gala to a Saint Paul police officer, sergeant or commander who best exemplifies the characteristics that reflect Chief Rowan’s tenure. The honor is awarded to a sworn employee who, with integrity, courage, and innovation, displays the best example of police work for that year.
Axtell stated that from an eight page nomination letter it was hard to give a summary on Sean – referring to him as a changemaker, which has led to the greater good for both the St. Paul Police Department and the citizens of St. Paul. “He has shown innovative leadership and is inspirational to me and many others,” Chief Axtell said.
Dr. Zauhar is credited with rewriting the department’s entire Response to Resistance and Aggression (RRA) policy. Zauhar also overhauled the SPPD’s outdated Use of Force Training, developing strategy to minimize use of force to successful outcomes. As an academy trainer, Zauhar standardized the academy’s curriculum and best practices policy including adult learning concepts for recruits. He is also the lead use of force instructor and has been called on locally and nationally as a resource trainer. Dr. Zauhar, in accepting his award, said, “We can never forget the power we have is given to us by the people we serve. We must remind ourselves that the learning process never stops and with each new day lies an opportunity for growth.”
Zauhar was born in Grand Rapids. He is the son of Jill Zauhar-Backberg, Bob Backberg, and the late William Zauhar. His grandparents are Jacqueline Dowell, Grand Rapids, the late Jack B. Dowell, Cohasset, and the late Russel and Marie Zauhar of Grand Rapids. Sean, his wife and three children reside in the Twin Cities Metro area.
