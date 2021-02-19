On Friday, Feb. 19, seven people were charged following their arrests during a human trafficking operation in Itasca County. Investigators with the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA)-led Human Trafficking Investigators Task Force led the three-day operation in partnership with the TRUST Task Force and the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office. The operation ran from Feb. 17-19.
During the operation, suspects chatted with undercover agents and investigators on several sex advertisement websites. Investigators arrested the suspects as they arrived at an arranged meeting place for an encounter. All were booked into the Itasca or Pennington County jails.
This operation would not have been possible without the efforts of the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office to partner with the task force.
“The charges arising from the three-day operation show that there is demand to sexually exploit young people in Northern Minnesota,” said Itasca County Attorney Matti Adam. “Partnering with other agencies in a proactive law enforcement effort helps detect those who prey on our young and vulnerable populations. I am thankful that Itasca County could partner with the task force in this effort.”
Itasca County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Denise Hirt shared the sentiment saying, “I am very pleased with the joint effort of all parties involved in this operation. It is operations like this that keep our citizens and visitors of Itasca County a safe place to live and enjoy.”
Those charged are:
• Chad Arther Dockendorf, 45, of Grand Rapids, MN charged with Solicitation of a Person Believed to be a Minor, a felony and 4th Degree DWI, a misdemeanor;
• Matthew Ty Hall, age 32, of Mt. Pleasant, TX charged with Solicitation of a Person Believed to be a Minor, a felony;
• Derek Wayne Jokinen, age 44 of Sawyer, MN charged with Solicitation of a Person Believed to be a Minor, a felony;
• Rusty James Marek, age 56 of Grand Rapids, MN charged with Solicitation of a Person Believed to be a Minor, a felony;
• Michael Kelly West, age 53 of Rolla, MO, charged with Carrying a Pistol without a Permit, a gross misdemeanor, and Solicitation to Engage in Prostitution, a misdemeanor;
• Bruce Duane Jones, age 54 of Goodridge, MN with Communication of Sexually Explicit Materials to a Minor, a felony; and
• Saihou Adrisa Sissoho, age 20 of Chisolm, MN charged with Solicitation of a Person Believed to be a Minor, a felony.
