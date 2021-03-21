With 10 days left in the Minnesota FoodShare Campaign, the Food Shelf at Second Harvest is asking for your support. Donations must be made by March 31 to be included in the Minnesota FoodShare March Campaign.
Although The Food Shelf at Second Harvest has had to change the way they serve their hungry neighbors, they haven’t missed a beat continuing their hours of Monday-Thursday 11-3:30 p.m. throughout the pandemic. “It was never an option for us to close our doors,” says Susan Estee, Executive Director, Second Harvest North Central Food Bank. “Early on we moved to curb-side service along with occasional Pop-Ups in our parking lot as quick, efficient, low-contact ways of distributing food. This has allowed us to stay open, serve the people and keep everyone safe.”
“We know that people are continuing to struggle,” said Trisha Zimmerman, Development Director, Second Harvest North Central Food Bank. “There are resources available to help many people right now. But there is a gap for seniors and people with disabilities.” In speaking with a number of individuals at Pop-Ups, Zimmerman shared that many seniors had enough resources to get by prior to COVID-19 but once the pandemic hit scarcity became a reality. They found themselves without the means to “stock-up” on food. With the initial Safe at Home Order and increased costs for basic needs, many were wondering how they were going to have enough food and supplies to get them through a week, two weeks or even two months. That is when they looked to Second Harvest for help. Receiving the food they needed throughout this last year has given them a sense of security.
“I learned so much this year,” says Estee. “When COVID-19 hit our country our staff immediately stepped up. They put risks to their own health aside to make sure that people had the food they needed. Our supporters called, emailed and texted asking us how they can help. We sincerely appreciate how much our community has helped us during this difficult time. It is because of this love and support that we pushed ourselves beyond what we ever thought was possible and have been able to help so many. For that, we are very grateful.”
Going forward, Second Harvest knows that people still need help and although they can feel the decrease in pressure as the vaccines are being administered it is not over yet, that is why they continue to ask for your help during the Minnesota FoodShare March Campaign. There are many ways to help support the effort. Individuals can donate funds by mail, on-line or in person. Businesses and organizations can host fund and food drives to aid in the effort by collecting cash or cans from their customers, employees or members. Donations of food and funds to the FoodShare March Campaign stay right here and directly help Second Harvest serve people from the communities of Balsam, Blackberry, Bovey, Calumet, Cohasset, Coleraine, Grand Rapids, LaPrairie, Marble, Taconite, Warba and the nearby townships. The more that is raised locally, the larger the share of the statewide campaign that Second Harvest will receive.
The deadline for food and funds to be delivered to Second Harvest in order to be counted in the Minnesota FoodShare March Campaign is March 31, 2021. For more information on Second Harvest call 218-326-4420 or visit our website: www.secondharvestncfb.com
