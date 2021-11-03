The votes are in and Mark Schroeder has been elected to the ISD 318 school board. Schroeder received a total of 2,398 votes. The other candidate, Scotty Puglisi, received 1,645 votes.
"Thanks to all of the individuals that supported me through this campaign,” said Schroeder. “I have greatly enjoyed the opportunity to interact with members of the Grand Rapids and Bigfork communities during this process. It has been gratifying to hear your thoughts and the positive stories of the ways our community’s children have been supported by our district’s educational staff and our schools. Our community cares deeply for the educational opportunities it’s students receive. Thanks again for supporting our students.”
Puglisi and Schroeder ran on contrasting platforms. Schroeder emphasized his experience in public education. In 32 years he worked as principal of both Grand Rapids High School and Bigfork school, as well as being a physics and biology teacher.
Puglisi, parent to three children in the school district, highlighted her focus on advocating for parents to have a “hand-on approach with their children’s education.” Puglisi has a degree in elementary education, as well.
The top priorities of each candidate also differed. Puglisi stated she would focus on improving transparency between the school board and parents, as well as eliminating COVID-19 mandates in schools for both students and teachers. Schroeder’s priorities included keeping students healthy and in school; having a balanced budget; mental health support for students; academic achievement and programs; and solving staffing issues.
