Former GRHS Principal Mark Schroeder has been named the Northeast Division’s High School Principal of the Year by the Minnesota Association of Secondary School Principals (MASSP).
“This is a remarkable way for Mark to cap off his final year as the principal of Grand Rapids High School,” said current GRHS Principal Matt Dass. “I was honored to work with Mark. He has been a terrific leader for our school community.”
Schroeder was chosen for this honor because of his excellent qualities of leadership. Schroeder has demonstrated willingness to take risks in improving student learning, anticipated emerging issues and acted to address them, has fostered a positive school climate that reflects high staff and student morale, has demonstrated creativity and imagination in bringing about positive change, and has involved the community in the life of the school while using community resources to improve student learning, said MASSP in an email to the district.
“We are extremely proud of Mark’s achievement and wish him the best in retirement,” said ISD 318 Superintendent Matt Grose. “Mark’s award is indicative of the high caliber of leadership in our district. In my short time here, I’ve found that our administrators all strive to bring positive change while ensuring that our students have access to the best education possible.”
In addition to being selected as the Northeast Division High School Principal of the Year, Schroeder has also been nominated for the National Principal of the Year Award from the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP).
