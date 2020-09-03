School supplies still needed

The United Way of 1000 Lake thanks everyone who donated during the Stuff the Bus event on Sept. 1. School supplies were collected for students in the Itasca area, and more than 100 backpacks were packed for local students.

Students are still in need of supplies, and the public is invited to make an impact in 2 minutes or less by texting LAKES to 26989.

A full backpack can be sponsored for $30, a half-pack for $15, or a quarter-pack for $7.50.

Visit uwlakes.org to learn more about helping from home, requesting backpacks for students in need, and more.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments