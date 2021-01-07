Independent School District 318 students will be returning to buildings on Monday, Jan. 11.
“Our goal has always been to have as many students return to our buildings as was safely possible,” explained Superintendent Matt Grose.
ISD 318 put a temporary distance reset in place on Nov. 23 due to severe staffing shortages in their schools. The intention was to have a two-week reset, but the district was forced to extend distance learning due to increased staff illness and quarantines. Superintendent Grose explained that when students return from winter break on Jan. 4, the district would be able to assess staffing levels with hopes of returning the following week.
On Jan. 4, students at the Grand Rapids elementary schools returned to the hybrid and in-person learning models and Bigfork elementary returned to in-person learning. The district continues to have a shortened Wednesday schedule every day while in a hybrid model.
On Jan. 11, all of the district’s elementary students return to in-person learning and middle and high school students return to the hybrid model.
“Of course, our plan relies on community members to help keep cases down,” said Superintendent Grose.
There will be no school on Friday, Jan. 8 as the district prepares to make the transition back to in-person and hybrid learning. The district has also arranged for a consultation with the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) to help plan for a return to in-person learning for all students second semester.
“I am so grateful to our staff and to the community for helping us get closer to having our students back in-person. We will take a deliberate approach in doing so, provide the protections necessary, and slow down if needed so we can do this right,” said Superintendent Grose
