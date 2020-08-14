Saturday Recycling moves to new location

Saturday Recycling provided by Waste Management and MDI Hired Hands at Super One Foods South in Grand Rapids has moved to a new location on 5th Street NW, north of Super One Foods North.

The program will resume normal hours of 8 a.m. – 12 Noon, beginning Saturday, Aug. 15.

Recyclables are also accepted at the Itasca County Transfer Station, located north of Cohasset on East Bass Lake Road, Monday-Saturday 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

For more information on the Itasca County Transfer station, visit: http://www.co.itasca.mn.us/577/Transfer-Station

