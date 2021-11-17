With new struggles caused by the ongoing pandemic and just 50 days until Christmas, The Salvation Army is digging in for another challenging season of need. As thousands of people continue to struggle with the impacts of pandemic poverty, The Salvation Army of Itasca County is calling on everyone to help individuals and families overcome the threat of eviction amid the holiday season. Red Kettles will launch throughout the county starting Friday, Nov. 19.
Social services organizations like The Salvation Army have worked tirelessly to provide help and hope since the pandemic started, but needs are increasing again this holiday season. Families are facing eviction as moratoriums end, as well as new pandemic-related challenges such as food shortages, inflation, and increased energy costs.
The Salvation Army is steadfast on the frontlines of need to ensure hope marches on. The Itasca County service center estimates it will need $64,000 this Christmas season to provide help to those in need and to keep families in their homes.
“With the resurgence of COVID-19 and rising basic needs costs, The Salvation Army of Itasca County anticipates requests for service to increase by 20% this fiscal year,” said Joanne Lee from The Salvation Army. “With the public’s generosity, The Salvation Army will continue to provide help and hope to individuals and families in need.”
The following options are available for those wishing to support their neighbors in need:
• Make a safe and secure donation at your nearest Red Kettle starting Nov. 19. Contactless options are available at any kettle, including Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo, PayPal or a QR code scan
• Ask Amazon Alexa to donate by saying, “Alexa, donate to The Salvation Army,” then specifying the amount
•Give any amount by texting “KETTLES” to 51555
• Visit www.registertoring.com and enter the zip code of 55744 to volunteer at a Red Kettle OR call (218)422-5411 to register
Every donation helps give hope to those in need, and all gifts stay within the community in which they are given. Visit SalvationArmyUSA.org to donate or learn more about how you can help this year.
If you need services or know someone in need, then visit SalvationArmyUSA.org to find a location near you.
The Salvation Army Northern Division last year helped 735,000 people overcome poverty, addiction and economic hardship through a range of social services, meeting human needs without discrimination. This year, new struggles caused by food shortages, inflation, increased energy costs and the threat of eviction have elevated the numbers of those seeking assistance.
By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army Northern Division is #DoingTheMostGood at 77 operation centers in Minnesota and North Dakota. For more information about The Salvation Army Northern Division, visit SalvationArmyNorth.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.