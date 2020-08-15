Rural places are at risk for being undercounted in the 2020 Census as response rates have been low throughout Itasca County. When rural places are undercounted those communities get under-represented in how federal and state funds are distributed, how many seats they have in Congress, and where businesses locate.
Why the Census
matters
Minnesota is on the verge of losing our 8th congressional district. In 2010, we managed to hang on by a slim 8,000 people. A robust count is essential to be sure we don’t lose the 8th..
For each person missed in the 2010 census, our community, on average, missed $15,000 in federal spending. The census doesn’t determine the size of the federal government, but helps ensure that we get our share of those dollars.
Businesses determine where to locate based on census figures. Businesses see more opportunity in larger population centers. Responding to the census is a great way to show businesses that Itasca County is a great place to locate.
Itasca County responds
Itasca County’s self-response rate has hit 53% which is progress. In the last week, response rates have jumped significantly in the cities of S. Lake (5%!), Bigfork, Deer River. And increased in the townships of Ardenhurst, Bearville, Bowstring, Goodhope (5%), Goodland, Lake Jessie, Lone Pine, Moose Park (4%), Morse and Splithand.
Completing the census
Completing the Census only takes a few minutes.
Respond in one of three ways:
• Online at my2020census.gov
• By phone at 844-330-2020
• By completing the form you received at your residence
Census takers are out and about in Itasca County knocking on doors of households that haven’t responded. You can reduce the chance that someone will knock on your door by completing the Census today.
Census jobs are available
Census jobs are still available. The jobs are short term and pay well ( $19.50/hour). To apply online, go to 2020census.gov/jobs. For more information about Census jobs, contact Kitty Coalbank -- kitty.r.coalbank@2020census.gov or 720-753-9079.
