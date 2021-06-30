After a national search effort, the Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has announced that Mark Rudolph has been retained as their new president.
Rudolph replaces Bud Stone, who retired in May after a 21-year career at the Chamber. As President of the Grand Rapids Area Chamber, Rudolph will be responsible for advancing business interests in the community and serving membership in the areas of communication, growth, and advocacy. Initial action plans include a strong focus on member business feedback, membership advocacy, and strengthening community relationships with other regional partner organizations.
Rudolph comes to the Chamber from the Western Lake Superior Habitat for Humanity where he serves as the Executive Director/CEO. Mark’s career started with opening the Green Mill Restaurant and Bar in Duluth, MN before he finished college. Subsequent experience includes extensive operations and project work for numerous organizations including University of Minnesota—Duluth; St. Mary’s University in Minneapolis, MN; the College of St. Scholastica; the University of North Dakota and others.
Board chair Roy Smith commented: “Mark’s experience with all phases of business, including startups, operations, and fundraising will bring a wealth of knowledge to area Chamber businesses and partners in the greater northern Minnesota community we serve. He has a unique skill set with organizational development and restructuring, fundraising, friend-raising, capacity building and has knowledge of the regional economy. We look forward to his start date about a month from now.”
Rudolph holds a Marketing Management degree from Concordia University in St. Paul and lives with his wife and daughter in Itasca County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.