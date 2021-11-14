Ruby’s Pantry Leadership Team has made the decision to discontinue food distributions for at least the winter months. Winter brings many challenges to safely deliver shares to guests.

They have continued to see share numbers decline over the past 7-8 months, and many of Ruby’s dedicated volunteers are unable to help during the winter months.

The Leadership Team will re-evaluate the possibility of resuming distributions in the spring.

They thank all of the loyal guests they have served over the past 10 years.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments