Ruby's Pantry will hold a drive thru distribution on Tuesday October 20 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 35568 Foxtail Lane, Cohasset.
Use the south entrance to the parking lot off Foxtail Lane. Guests are asked to line up on Foxtail Lane facing west. Volunteers will be directing traffic.
Guests will remain in their vehicles, throughout the entire distribution. Have your trunk, pick-up bed or cargo areas clean, except for empty boxes or totes. Volunteers will not put any items in the interior of a vehicle.
Shares are limited to two per vehicle. Have the $20 donation per share ready. No checks.
Watch for the food list via email or Facebook on Monday evening.
