Ruby's Pantry will hold a drive thru distribution on Tuesday July 21 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 35568 Foxtail Lane, Cohasset.

Use the south entrance to the parking lot off Foxtail Lane. Guests are asked to line up on Foxtail Lane facing west. Volunteers will be directing traffic.

Guests will remain in their vehicles throughout the entire distribution. Have the trunk, pick-up bed or cargo area clean. Empty boxes or totes can be in those areas for your share. Volunteers will not put any items in the interior of a vehicle.

Shares will be limited to two per vehicle. A large turnout is expected and extra shares have been ordered.

Have the $20 donation per share and the correct amount available to minimize contact with volunteers. No checks.

Distribution will begin at approximately 3 p.m.

Watch for the food list and more information on the Facebook page Ruby's Pantry Cohasset.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments