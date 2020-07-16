Ruby's Pantry will hold a drive thru distribution on Tuesday July 21 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 35568 Foxtail Lane, Cohasset.
Use the south entrance to the parking lot off Foxtail Lane. Guests are asked to line up on Foxtail Lane facing west. Volunteers will be directing traffic.
Guests will remain in their vehicles throughout the entire distribution. Have the trunk, pick-up bed or cargo area clean. Empty boxes or totes can be in those areas for your share. Volunteers will not put any items in the interior of a vehicle.
Shares will be limited to two per vehicle. A large turnout is expected and extra shares have been ordered.
Have the $20 donation per share and the correct amount available to minimize contact with volunteers. No checks.
Distribution will begin at approximately 3 p.m.
Watch for the food list and more information on the Facebook page Ruby's Pantry Cohasset.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.