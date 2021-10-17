Ruby’s Pantry will hold a drive thru distribution Tuesday, Oct.19 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church (35568 Foxtail Lane, Cohasset).
Distribution will be in the parking lot at Our Redeemer. Guests will use the south entrance to the parking lot off Foxtail Lane. Guests will line up in their vehicles facing west, this means you may need to make a u-turn to get in line to enter the parking lot.
Guests will remain in their vehicles throughout the distribution. Have your trunk, pick up bed or cargo area clean and ready for our volunteers to place items directly in those areas. You may have empty boxes, baskets or totes in those areas for your share.
Our volunteers will not put items in the interior of your vehicle, this is to help ensure safe distancing for guests and volunteers.
There is a limit of two shares per vehicle, each share is a $20 donation cash only no checks.
Guests using Express Track (pre-buy) will use the west entrance to pick up their share. Do not arrive until the time chosen for pick up,we will not allow early pick up.
Distribution will begin approximately 2:15 p.m. or as soon as set up is complete.
The Ruby’s Pantry Team of volunteers thanks our guests for their patience and dedication. We are blessed that we are able to provide so many with a way to supplement their food budget, especially during the past year and a half of uncertainty.
Watch for the food list on Monday evening on Ruby’s Pantry Cohasset Facebook page.
