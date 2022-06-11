Roufs seeks election to D-1 Commissioner seat

“If citizens in District #1 elect me again as their commissioner this fall they may set an election record,” explains Bob Roufs, who, in 1986, was the youngest ever elected to the county board at age 39, and would be possibly oldest if elected this November at age of 75. “It’s not my first rodeo.”
Roufs grew up on a small farm near Princeton, Minn., where he attended grades K-12, and studied industrial technology at St. Cloud State University. He later transferred to Ambassador University in Big Sandy, Texas where he earned a BA in communications and theology in 1970, and there married his college sweet heart LaVada; a rancher’s daughter from Salmon, Idaho.
In the early 1970’s the couple served as an assistant pastor and wife in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and Upstate New York.
“It was those years, immersed in the pleasant Colonial culture back east, surrounded by countless memorials to our founding fathers and nation’s early leaders which soon propelled me into the study and deep appreciation of our Democracy, our history, and with a desire to seek election to public office some day.”
Roufs says several visits to Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello and reading many of his writings gave him a strong appreciation for the critical role of local government doing most of our governing, and need for the Federal government sticking to the few tasks assigned it by our Constitution.
The Roufs moved back to Minnesota in 1974, built a home north of Cohasset in Bass Lake Township, and their children spent all their early school years in Cohasset, Grand Rapids and ICC. After leaving the ministry in 1980, the Roufs started two family businesses. The Cohasset Shop offered auto and lawnmower repair, and LaVada’s Interiors was an upholstery, decorating, and window treatment service.
“My desire to someday serve in public office came true in 1986 when our Commissioner from District #1 announced his retirement from the county board. When elected, what became my main focus in government for almost eight years was already brewing in our county landfills and a in a dozen ‘open dumps’ in various townships.”
It was at that point in history when the federal government and the State of Minnesota quit allowing the dumping or burning of garbage in a simple landfill. And the State of Minnesota assigned the legal liability for all past and future environmental damage caused by public landfills to the individual counties where they were located.
Roufs believed financial liability for potential groundwater pollution in Itasca County was enormous, and our main landfill was in District #1 overlooking Bass Lake, so the issue became his primary mission outside of routine county board business.
“I educated myself about the new science and laws regarding landfills, was elected chairperson of the Association of Minnesota Counties’ legislative policy committee on the environment, and became vice-chair of the State of Minnesota’s Advisory Committee on Recycling and Solid Waste.”
Before his term on the county board ended in January of 1991, Roufs successfully convinced the county to officially close all landfills, and submitted a$1 million grant request to the Minnesota Office of Waste Management to help fund a new waste transfer facility at the Cohasset landfill site.
“The last chapter of my service in public office began unexpectedly when our Senator Bob Lessard, and the Majority and Minority party leaders of the Senate offered to write and sign a joint letter of recommendation to newly elected Governor Arne Carlson, recommending me for appointment as Assistant Director of the Minnesota Office of Waste Management.”
Roufs eventually became Deputy Director and a member of Governor Carlson’s cabinet for a short time near the end of his first term as Governor.
“Commuting to St. Paul early Mondays and back home Friday nights was the hard part, but it was a priceless four-year education in state government. Being our agency liaison to the legislature and county governments statewide was an enjoyable task. Becoming acquainted with all 201 legislators, routinely testifying before their policy and finance committees, and visiting the commissioners and courthouses in all of Minnesota’s 87 counties was the privilege of a lifetime.”
By coincidence, while Director of the OWM, Roufs was able to approve the grant request from Itasca County submitted months earlier when he was a County Commissioner. And the Minnesota Landfill Cleanup Act of 1994, which he had lobbied for several years was passed into law. It removed all environmental liability for our old landfills from Itasca County taxpayers, and transferred those costs to the State of Minnesota.
In addition to numerous boards and committees inherent to membership on our county board, Roufs’ civic memberships have included the Northern MN Citizens League, Rapids 2000 Steering Committee, Chamber of Commerce Legislative Committee, Visitors and Convention Bureau, Itasca Symphony Orchestra, Coleraine City Band, Itasca County Taxpayers Association, Grand Rapids Civil Air Patrol (treasurer and search pilot), Mississippi Melodie Showboat (trombone and treasurer); Second Wind Harmonica Band, and co-producer of the 150th anniversary Reif Center concert in honor of Minnesota’s First Volunteer Regiment’s historic sacrifices in the Union Army at the Battle of Gettysburg.
“Thank you sincerely for your consideration as your next District One Commissioner. I’d enjoy hearing from you at blroufs@paulbunyan.net; 218-328-5946; or 35049 S Shoal Lake Rd, Grand Rapids 55744 for any and all advice, concerns and comments.”
