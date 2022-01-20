Robert J. Prebeck 1954 - 2022

Robert J. Prebeck, age 67, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Monday, January 17, 2022, at Essentia Health – St. Mary’s Medical Center, Duluth.
Rob was born in 1954 to Steve and Mary (Kenjalo) Prebeck in Grand Rapids and grew up in the Goodland and Grand Rapids area. For several years he worked at Maki Body Shop in Coleraine, MN before owning and operating Prebeck’s Auto Body for over 39 years. Rob was united in marriage to Sandra Sahr on March 23, 1974.
Rob loved being outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, snowmobiling, four-wheeling, and working in his shop. He helped all the kids with their houses and built each one a car for graduation. One of his favorite things to do was being with his grandkids, going to their sporting events, taking vacations with them, and just spending time with them. Rob was also a member of the Eagles and the Itasca Drift Skippers Snowmobile Clubs.
Rob is preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Bill Wiswell, Steve Prebeck, and Ma Sahr; sister, Jeanne Koch; brother, Steven Prebeck; and son-in-law, Darren Sokoloski.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Sandy; daughters, Jessica (Aaron) Kalstad, Shannon Sokoloski; son, Derek (Faye) Prebeck; sister, Becky (Bob) Sahr; brother, Danny Wiswell; grandchildren, Brady, Tyler, Austin, and Aaron Prebeck, Karley Sokoloski, Aryella Pomplun, and one on the way; numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and other relatives; special friends from Iowa; and his dog, Axel.
Visitation will be Sunday, January 23, 2022, at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids from 4:00-6:00 PM and on Monday, January 24, 2022, at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Grand Rapids followed by the 11:00 AM funeral service. Fr. Jerry Weiss will officiate. Burial will be at Harris Cemetery, Grand Rapids.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
