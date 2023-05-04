Ride along

Officer Tim Dirkes is pictured with Richy Pederson during a recent ride-along.

Covid restrictions have been fully lifted and the Grand Rapids Police Department is continuing its commitment with the Police Community Advisory Board (PCAB), where board members are encouraged to join an officer for a ride-along. The purpose of the PCAB is to establish and enhance communication between GR residents, GRPD and City Council. Together, the Advisory Board and Police Department will identify and focus on public safety issues and collaborate with community leaders, community organizations and stakeholders in developing solutions to multi-faceted community concerns.

Richy Pederson, 40, Grand Rapids, married father of four, has a way with words. A voracious reader, history and philosophy buff, Richy is an oft-time computer keyboard warrior who freely admits he has had mixed feelings about the intimidating “storm trooper” psychology in modern policing. His concerns of institutional bias and systemic failings pushed him to step away from the screen to engagement. He signed up, moving from an outsider, with limited personal exposure to policing practice, to the inside, with a willingness to learn. Pederson joined the City of Grand Rapids PCAB in 2022 for a three-year term.

