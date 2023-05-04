Covid restrictions have been fully lifted and the Grand Rapids Police Department is continuing its commitment with the Police Community Advisory Board (PCAB), where board members are encouraged to join an officer for a ride-along. The purpose of the PCAB is to establish and enhance communication between GR residents, GRPD and City Council. Together, the Advisory Board and Police Department will identify and focus on public safety issues and collaborate with community leaders, community organizations and stakeholders in developing solutions to multi-faceted community concerns.
Richy Pederson, 40, Grand Rapids, married father of four, has a way with words. A voracious reader, history and philosophy buff, Richy is an oft-time computer keyboard warrior who freely admits he has had mixed feelings about the intimidating “storm trooper” psychology in modern policing. His concerns of institutional bias and systemic failings pushed him to step away from the screen to engagement. He signed up, moving from an outsider, with limited personal exposure to policing practice, to the inside, with a willingness to learn. Pederson joined the City of Grand Rapids PCAB in 2022 for a three-year term.
Richy accompanied 12-year veteran GRPD Officer Tim Dirkes for a Friday evening ride-along. Dirkes, 37, married father of one, is a native of Osakis, MN. He earned his two-year Law Enforcement associate degree from Vermillion Community College, completed his skills training, and continued his education earning a B.S. degree in Criminal Justice from Bemidji State University. He remembers the job competition and the vast number of applicants for limited job openings around Minnesota. His first job took him to the South border of Minnesota as a patrol officer for the City of Winnebago in 2007. He joined the GRPD in 2011.
Both men said as far as police activity – the night was slow to start. They responded to a runaway call and then a hit & run complaint. Most importantly, they spent the evening getting to know one another from different walks of life. The conversations were family casual and national policing political. Dirkes said nothing was off the table, if people want to learn and grow, they need converse on difficult subject matter, then engage in active listening to effectively communicate with one another. Pederson stated that the echo chambers involved in social media and government seem to never allow for transactional dialogue.
Pederson said, “The danger of heuristics creates otherisms – cognitive bias.”
Pederson comes from a background where mental health stability and good physical health are a daily challenge. His bi-polar disorder and emphysema are debilitating. He comes to the table with a voice for those who have been challenged by health conditions having struggled with homelessness, unemployment, and poverty.
Tim said, “Richy really helped me with a perspective that I want to keep fresh for balance in policing.”
The men discussed government leadership, gun control, school shootings, the War on Drugs propaganda, ineffective drugs laws, incarceration, and the nuance of cultural differences by race, gender, economics, and demographics with topical ebb and flow.
As for the “storm-trooper” appearance, Richy learned why current day officers are opting for outer load body armor vests verses concealed body armor worn under the uniform top. In 2018, the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire did a research study that determined load-bearing vests are a safer and healthier alternative to the traditional police duty belt. Tim said his vest weighs well over 30 lbs. and carrying all the necessary equipment to include body cams, it made more ergonomic sense to push the equipment load to the chest. The duty belt studies showed significant hip and lower back pain reporting – and less flexibility getting in and out of the squad routinely. The Mayo Clinic Health System also found while the vests weigh more – the weight is more evenly distributed, so there is less strain on the body.
At the end of the ride-along the men exchanged personal phone numbers. Dirkes said the enriching engagement, hearing another’s perspective and point of view was very important to him.
“We need to talk, even if we disagree, we must exchange communication, see each other, and most importantly listen.”
Pederson was complimentary of Dirkes, the ride-along, and the conversation shared.
Pederson also added that he has had lengthy visits with Chief Andy Morgan, and feels under his leadership, the GRPD will be community-oriented and responsive to citizen input.
Pederson closed, “Policing is a function of civilization – it is a necessary requirement.”
