Richard Eugene Grover 1934 - 2022

Richard Eugene Grover, age 87, of Grand Rapids, MN went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, January 9, 2022.
Richard, also known as Dick, was born December 21, 1934. He worked construction in his early years, and later worked 9 years for Hanna Mining at West Hill and Tioga mines. Richard spent most of his life working in forestry, logging, and sawmills. Later he went into a retail business, Grover Mill & Lumber, where he sold building materials.
Trees and the great outdoors were his greatest joy as he loved hunting and fishing. After retirement he went back to his love of gardening and selling his produce. Spending time with his family, he looked forward to holidays and those potluck summer picnics. The grandkids loved comparing their hands to Grandpa’s. He was known for his firm handshake.
Richard is survived by his wife of 67 years, Lola (Phelps) Grover; 6 children, Cindy (John) Brohman, Martin (Mary Lipsey) Grover, Ethel (Tom) Warren, Sally Grones, Molly (Steve) Goplin, and Polly Anne Jacobs; 17 grandkids; 40 great-grandkids; 3 sisters, Norma LaPlant, Naomi (Larry) Virkus, Linda McKinney; sister-in-law, Viola Grover; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Laurence and Anna Grover; brothers, Gordon and Lawrence Grover; brothers-in-law, Walter McKinney and Roland LaPlant.
A Memorial Service is being planned for Friday, June 17, 2022, at the former Grover Mill and Lumber buildings at 30972 State Hwy 38, Grand Rapids, MN. Pastor Dwight Streblow from Richard’s home church, Calvary Pines Baptist, to officiate. Interment will be in the Chippewa National Forest. Per Richard’s request, a potluck picnic will be held immediately following the memorial service. An announcement of the date and time will be published at a later date.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com
