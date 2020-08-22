The community is invited to preview the new elementary schools and the renovated Cohasset Elementary in ribbon-cutting ceremonies. An event will be held at each of the schools to commemorate the completion of the project. “From the beginning, the community has been involved in the project. We want to honor that involvement and celebrate our return to school with ribbon-cuttings at each elementary,” said ISD 318 Matt Grose.
Ceremonies will be held on the grounds of each school on the following dates: East Rapids Elementary on Monday, August 24 at 4:00 p.m.; West Rapids Elementary on Tuesday, August 25 at 4:00 p.m.; and Cohasset Elementary on Thursday, September 3 at 7:00 p.m. Each event will take place outdoors. Face coverings will be required at the event and physical distance guidelines will be enforced. Each ceremony will be followed by a brief reception.
“These ribbon cuttings mark not only the culmination of a successful construction project but also a chance to preview the new schools and celebrate our return to learning this fall,” said Grose.
“The community has been involved in the process to bring these schools to completion, from the passing of the referendum, to the design of the schools, the naming of the new elementaries, and even to the construction done by local contractors,” said ISD 318 Board Chair Pat Medure.
The referendum was passed in April, 2018 with the vision for that referendum coming from the community-led Elementary Facilities Taskforce. Shortly after the referendum passed, the district returned to the community to aid in the design, outlining the vision and necessary features of the new schools. Construction began in the summer of 2019, and the efficiency of the construction team and contractors led by ICS, enabled the schools to open a year early.
More information about the project, including a history and timeline of the project, is also available on the district website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.