Dear Rep. Peter Stauber,
This week I, like most of your constituents, received a mailing from your office promoting the idea of “Standing Up For Minnesota’s Students and Parents”. In that mailing you stated that you introduced a House Resolution supporting the First Amendment Rights of Parents. And it states that you also cosponsored the Parents’ Bill of Rights. This is intentionally misleading political rhetoric.
I would like to address one statement on the cover of your “advertisement”. You state that “parental rights are more important than ever as schools are implementing critical race theory”. That statement implies that parents are not involved in the process of education in Minnesota. Minnesota has an established set of education standards created by teams of school administrators, teachers, college and university faculty, and community members including parents. There has always been complete transparency about the standards and anyone can access the standards by searching Minnesota Education Standards. When the first set of social studies standards were discussed and approved I was an observer representing Minnesota State PTA in the state Senate hearing room. There were challenges and much discussion concerning the social studies standards. Critical Race Theory was not discussed at that time because it had never been a curriculum considered for K-12 studies. The Social Studies Standards began to be reviewed in July of 2020 including Ethnic Studies by 36 administrators, educators and community member, including parents. I suspect that Critical Race Theory may be discussed. As an involved grandparent I will wait to read how CRT may or may not be addressed in our children’s social studies standards instead of joining your political misinformation.
For years the Minnesota Parent Teacher Association wrote and promoted to the Minnesota Legislature a Parent Involvement Bill. It took 2 years of parent volunteer work to finally get it heard and approved. In 2007 HF990 sponsored by Rep. Kim Norton of Rochester a former Minnesota PTA State President and the companion bill, SF1492 sponsored by Sen. Sharon Erickson Ropes of Winona also a former Minnesota PTA State President was passed. “ Among the goals of the policy it ensured that communication between home and school is regular and two-way, parenting skills are promoted, parents are welcome in the school and know their support and assistance is sought”.
As our Representative to Congress you should be a champion for our Minnesota schools and students instead of joining the political rhetoric that is trying to destroy the public school system. You have the responsibility to encourage and support funding of our schools at the Federal level. You have the responsibility to support the health and welfare of our state and nation’s children. You and I are not the future of this country, our children are the future.
Karen Ferlaak
Bigfork
Lifetime Award Recipient
National Congress of Parents and Teachers
