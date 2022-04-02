Reif Theater Arts is ready to set sail with Moana Jr. This stage adaptation of the famous Disney animated film is full of music, dancing, and theater magic! A local cast of 60 kids will take to the Reif stage to bring the village of Motunui to life, April 8-10. Reif Education Director, Katie E. Smith is heading the project. “We secured the rights to perform Moana Jr. back in January of 2020.” Smith said. “Obviously the pandemic did not allow for us to begin rehearsals the following fall as we had planned. Our students have been anxiously awaiting this show and they have poured their hearts and souls into the production.”
“In addition to an amazing cast of young artists, I have been lucky enough to work with Rachel Coppock as our Music Director” Smith continued. “She has brought so much joy and energy to our rehearsals!” The feeling is mutual as Coppock had this to say about working with Smith, “It’s been an absolute joy to work alongside Katie again. She has such a gift for creating shows that are engaging, fun, and always of high quality.”
This dynamic duo seems equally proud of the group of young artist they have been working with. Coppock, who has been working hard to pull the best performance out of these young singers said “Seeing the kids put in so much effort while laughing and smiling has been incredible. Everyone involved in this show have been rockstars and I am lucky to get to work with all of them.”
The story takes place in the region of Oceania, on the mythical island of Motunui. The students have been able to learn a bit about the cultures and peoples of the Pacific Islands. “Working on the music has been rewarding for many reasons” said Coppock. “Especially since we have been able to dive into the Samoan language, which was quickly latched onto by the cast.” Smith, who spent some time studying Hula on the Island of Maui, was able to share some traditional dancing with the cast. “Hula is a beautiful art form that combines storytelling and dance. It is much harder than it looks but these kids have dived in and really embraced it,” said Smith.
The enchanting music, beautiful costumes, and fun dances make this production one you do not want to miss. Reif Dance Company members will also be making an appearance as the evil Te Ka! “It is so wonderful to be able to bring the worlds of dance and theater together, and really highlight the diverse talents of our Reif Education students.” Smith noted and then emphasized how this production is really a community project. “We have amazing and creative people working on every aspect of this show.” Amy Savela and Amy Stovall, have been working for months on dressing all of these kids in multiple, stunning costumes. Reif techies, Greg Johnson and Melanie McCoy have designed and built beautiful set pieces including an incredibly realistic outrigger boat for Moana to sail around the stage. And, of course, Reif Tech Director, John Miller, will be lighting the stage and keeping the performances on course. “There is no way I could do this without such an amazing team of people. I am so grateful to share this creative process with so many great artists on and off stage.”
See it all come together and show your support for these young artists. Performances are April 8 and 9 at 6 p.m. and April 9 and 10 at 2 p.m. Visit the Reif website to secure your tickets early and check out opportunities to join one of our upcoming Theater Arts productions. www.TheReif.org or call the Reif Box Office (218)327-5780.
