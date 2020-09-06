Reif Education Director, Katie E. Smith, is partnering with Ely Band Director and Grand Rapids native, Sarah Mason, to create an all new adaptation of Babes in Toyland. Based on the original operetta by Victor Herbert and Glen MacDonough. This adaptation will be a festive and funny retelling of the holiday classic.
The production will be a collaboration between the Reif Youth Theatre and Dance programs. All students in third through 12th grade are invited to register to join the theatrical cast. All students who register in the Reif Ballet program will also be included in the show. This production will take the place of the annual Reif Dance Nutcracker. With all of the partnering and interaction in the Nutcracker, the Reif Staff decided it would be better to try something different during COVID-19, with health and safety being the number one priority.
Leave it to the team at the Reif Center to come up with creative ways to continue arts education in these unusual times. Reif staff members have been carefully following the guidelines set forth by the Minnesota Department of Health to be sure that they can offer safe and nurturing opportunities for area youth.
“With the current limitations on sharing space and audience size, we are having to be a little creative in our planning,” said Smith. “Since I am writing the script myself, I can structure the scenes to allow for social distancing. It is going to be a great challenge to get the students to limit their interaction while still portraying the relationships between the characters. I am excited to see how they do. I know they will succeed, because kids will always rise to the occasion if you just let them.”
The project brings together several creative minds. The music is being reimagined by Grand Rapids’ own Sarah Mason. “I am very excited to be working with Sarah on this project. She is a musical genius and a delight to work with,” Smith shared. “I am always blown away by her artistry and knowledge of music.”
Reif Dance Director, Dierdre Murnane, will choreograph and stage several new dances for the production as well. “Since we are unable to stage a full Nutcracker this year, we thought it would be fun to create all new choreography and characters for the ballet students in this production. It may not be the holiday tradition that everyone is used to, but it will still feel like a celebration of arts and youth at the Reif this December.”
Registration materials can be found at reifcenter.org or by stopping by the Reif Center between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.
