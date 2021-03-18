Reif Education’s annual production of the Reif Dance Company Show will take place this Friday, March 19 through Sunday, March 21 in the Wilcox Theater at the Myles Reif Performing Arts Center in Grand Rapids.
The Reif Dance Company is made up of the most dedicated and talented dancers who commit to extra rehearsal time for a place in the company, or for younger students, the Jr. Company.
“This year’s production is bittersweet for the dancers and their families, as well as everybody at the Reif,” said Reif Arts Council marketing director Paul M. Gregersen. “Last year’s performance was the final live production of any sort inside the Reif until the fall of 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic gripped the country. This presentation is a reminder of how valuable the performing arts and arts education are to our community and society. It’s a symbolic sign that we are making progress in creating a new normal as health conditions continue to evolve positively.”
The show brings together original, classical, contemporary, and modern dance, presenting works by professional choreographers as well as student choreography. It also features solos from our senior students who have been with us many years and are going off to college next year.
“The students who participate in the Reif Dance Company and Jr. Company have worked incredibly hard to pull this show off with all the challenges they’ve faced over the past year. They couldn’t have done it without their positive attitudes and incredible work ethics under the guidance of dance director Deirdre Murnane,” Gregersen said. “A huge thank you is also in order to the Public Health Division of Itasca County, most notably manager Kelly Chandler, for their constant guidance over the past year to make sure Reif Dance could continue in a safe manner. This is a show the entire community can be proud of.”
In-person and virtual tickets to the Reif Dance Company Show are available at reifcenter.org, or by calling the Reif Box Office (218) 327-5780 between the hours of Noon and 5 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The box office is currently closed to foot traffic. The performance is made possible by Northern Lakes Dental of Grand Rapids and Bonner Eye Clinic.
