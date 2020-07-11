The Reif Art Council Summer Youth Theatre program will look a little different this year. The Reif has been exploring every avenue of how to continue to bring arts and entertainment to Itasca County. Just like their Drive-in concert and movie series have helped to fill the void created by social distancing guidelines, they are dedicated to finding a way to continue offering arts education opportunities.
Reif Education Director, Katie E. Smith has been hard at work creating an outdoor, safe, summer theatre workshop to replace their regular summer programming. The workshop follows all State of Minnesota COVID-19 guidelines.
“With the ever-changing global situation, we have had to be patient and creative. We have been following the updates from the governor to make sure we can safely offer an in-person theatre experience for our local youth. I am confident that this three week program will offer the students an educational experience while nurturing their creativity and building their self-confidence.”
The workshop will take kids on a journey of creating a show from scratch. Students will have opportunities to help write, cast, stage and perform a play by working together with their peers.
“This summer workshop will be unlike any we have done before. I am actually excited to see how the students will rise to the occasion and meet the challenges of social distancing. If there is anything that I have learned in my 20 years of teaching, it is that kids will overcome! They are resilient, creative and have determination. I am trying not to over-structure the process going into the workshop because I know the students will come up with incredible ideas of their own. I want them to have that feeling of ownership and accomplishment. If we let kids shine, they will shine!”
The workshop is open to students in grades 3-12. It will take place outdoors beginning July 20 and running through Aug. 8. Programing will include a performance Aug. 7 as part of First Friday Art Walk activities and a special outdoor show at the Reif on Saturday, Aug. 8.
Registration materials and further information can be found at reifcenter.org/theatre-ed/ or by calling the Reif Box Office at (218) 327-5780.
