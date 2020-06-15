Reif Arts Council announces Drive-In Movie Series

Based on the success of the Drive-In Concert Series, the Reif Arts Council is excited to announce a new Drive-In Movie Series as well.
A different contemporary "classic" film will be played in the Reif Parking Lot at 9:30 p.m. every Tuesday evening.
The first film in the series is the 1986 John Hughes and Matthew Broderick hit Ferris Bueller's Day Off on Tuesday, June 16. The event is free to the public but advance tickets are required via reifcenter.org. Each car needs a one ticket with a 40 vehicle limit. The show is sponsored by the Grand Rapids Jaycess.
The series will continue on Tuesday, June 23 with The Great Outdoors.
