The success of director Steven Lewis Simpson’s adaptation of Minnesota Book Award-winning novel, Neither Wolf Nor Dog, defies logic—Hollywood logic that is. It was audience- financed, with 18 shoot days, a tiny crew, a 95-year-old star and a self-distributed release that started in small towns and is outperforming Hollywood blockbusters in numerous multiplexes. It has a higher audience score on Rotten Tomatoes than any big Hollywood movie out at the moment; 4.7/5 - 95%. The film has had a longer theatrical run than any other US film released in the past decade. It has become the most popular non-Hollywood Native American film in years.
NWND has had the longest first-run theatrical release of any movie in US cinemas in the past decade (almost four years). It makes its return to Minnesota to play at the Cinema 8 from Friday, Oct. 30 for at least one week and is away to have its widest release ever. The film had a massive Twin Cities opening week at the Landmark Lagoon Cinema in Minneapolis where the film had more admissions than the film with the top screen average in the entire USA that week. The film has continued to steadily roll out through the nation, remarkably playing in over 200 theatres that were mostly within 15% of the country, and Minnesota has been a phenomenal success. The owner of a South Dakota theatre described it as “the best-performing South Dakota film since Dances with Wolves.” Film critic, Louis Fowler, named Neither Wolf Nor Dog as his Top Film of the year.
Based on the best-selling Native American novel by Kent Nerburn who was born in Minneapolis, Neither Wolf Nor Dog takes audiences on a deeply moving road trip through contemporary and historical Lakota life and culture. Its humor is wry and pulls no punches, introducing deep characters and poignant vignettes that challenge the viewer to see the world a bit differently. Star, Dave Bald Eagle died at the age of 97 before the film was released. For a time his obituary was the most-read feature in the world on the BBC. NPR’s All Things Considered team debated whether Bald Eagle was “the world’s most interesting man.”
Trailer https://vimeo.com/117451913
Dave Bald Eagle was left for dead during D-Day. Co-star, Christopher Sweeney was awarded the Silver Star from the Gulf War. Yet it was co-star, Richard Ray Whitman who was never in the service that spent the most days under fire during the 71-day occupation of Wounded Knee in 1973 where the government fired hundreds of thousands of bullets at American Indian Movement activists. Dave Bald Eagle had relatives at the infamous Wounded Knee Massacre of 1890. The film’s climax was filmed at Wounded Knee. Sacred ground for its stars. This wasn’t your average movie shoot.
“By the time the end credits arrive, the characters of this modest, crowdfunded feature are practically unforgettable. It’s immensely serious but no downer.”
Colin Covert - Star Tribune ★★★½ out of four stars https://tinyurl.com/lyu3ooo
Its IMDB audience reaction http://www.imdb.com/title/tt3951908/reviews
