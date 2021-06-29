Public's assistance sought in locating missing person

The Itasca County Sheriff’s Department is requesting the public’s assistance in continued efforts to locate 16-year-old Evangelina “Angel” Juzsel Gutierrez of the Grand Rapids area.
Angel was last seen at her residence the evening of Monday, June 14, 2021.
She is 5 feet, six inches tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what Angel was wearing when she left home; however she always dresses in black. She may have an oversized button-up men’s camouflage jacket and strawberry milk carton style purse with her.
Anyone with information as to Angel’s whereabouts are asked to call the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-458-8732 or 218-326-3477.
