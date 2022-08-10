The following are the primary election results from Aug. 9 as of Wednesday morning:
Minnesota Governor:
Democratic-Farmer-Labor
Tim Walz and Peggy Flanagan 516,958 votes, 95.53%
Ole Savior and Julia Parker 15,006 votes, 3.47%
Republican
Scott Jensen and Matt Birk 288,492 89.31%
Joyce Lynne Lacey and Kent Edwards 21,317 6.60%
Bob "Again" Carney Jr and Captain Jack Sparrow 13,232 4.10%
Grassroots - Legalize Cannabis
Darrell Paulsen and Ed Engelmann 703 40.92%
Steve Patterson and Matt Huff 1,015 59.08%
Legal Marijuana Now
Chris Wright and L.C. Lawrence Converse 1,366 48.15%
James McCaskel and David Sandbeck 1,471 51.85%
State Senate Dist. 7:
Kim (Kotonias) McLaughlin 3,962 votes, 49.74%
Ben DeNucci 4,003 votes, 50.26%
Secretary of State:
Republican
Erik van Mechelen 110,940 36.85%
Kim Crockett 190,153 63.15%
Democratic-Farmer-Labor
Steve Carlson 108,123 27.48%
Steve Simon 285,394 72.52%
Attorney General:
Republican
Sharon Anderson 39,720 12.72%
Doug Wardlow 108,546 34.77%
Jim Schultz 163,934 52.51%
Democratic-Farmer-Labor
Bill Dahn 45,105 10.65%
Keith Ellison 378,412 89.35%
Itasca County Sheriff:
Bryan D. Johnson, 2,152 votes, 21.28%
Dale H. Kaiser, 682 votes, 6.74%
Joe Dasovich, 4,618 votes, 45.65%
Jeff Carlson, 2,663 votes, 26.33%
Itasca County Attorney:
John Dimich, 2,778 votes, 27.69%
Ellen E. Tholen, 1,853 votes, 18.47%
Matti Adam, 5,402 votes, 53.84%
Itasca County Auditor/Treasurer:
Austin M Rohling, 3,530 votes, 36.20%
Debra R. Davis, 2,746 votes, 28.16%
Renata Rogalla, 1,702, votes 17.45%
Doug Carpenter, 1,773 votes 18.18%
Itasca County Commissioner:
Dist. 1
Christina Bowstring, 249 votes, 11.79%
Aimee Osborne, 410 votes, 19.41%
Lonny Witkofsky, 529 votes, 25.05%
Bob Roufs, 396 votes, 18.75%
Cory Smith, 528 votes, 25.00%
Dist. 3
John A. Johnson, 684 votes, 48.44%
Robert William Preble, 460 votes, 32.58%
W. D. (Bill) Hamm, 268 votes, 18.98%
Dist. 5
Don Warwas, 729 votes, 29.48%
Roger Weber, 277 votes, 11.20%
Casey Venema, 1,096 votes, 44.32%
LaNea Johnson, 371 votes, 15.00%
