Lake Country Power members near Nashwauk and surrounding areas will be without power starting 9 a.m., Wednesday, July 7.

The outage will last three hours and will affect Lake Country Power members served by the Shoal Lake Substation. The planned outage will affect members near Nashwauk, Hibbing, Pengilly, Bovey and Grand Rapids.

Power for the more than 700 members affected by the outage is expected to be restored by approximately 12 p.m.

The planned outage is necessary for Lake Country Power crews to rebuild line.

Lake Country Power appreciates members’ understanding and patience with this planned outage. The cooperative can be reached toll-free at 1-800-421-9959.

For real-time outage information, members may visit the “Outage Center” to view an outage map at www.lakecountrypower.coop.

Lake Country Power, www.lakecountrypower.coop, is a Touchstone Energy cooperative serving parts of eight counties in northeastern Minnesota. The rural electric cooperative provides services to nearly 43,000 members and has offices located in Cohasset, Kettle River and Mountain Iron.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments