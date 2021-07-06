Lake Country Power members near Nashwauk and surrounding areas will be without power starting 9 a.m., Wednesday, July 7.
The outage will last three hours and will affect Lake Country Power members served by the Shoal Lake Substation. The planned outage will affect members near Nashwauk, Hibbing, Pengilly, Bovey and Grand Rapids.
Power for the more than 700 members affected by the outage is expected to be restored by approximately 12 p.m.
The planned outage is necessary for Lake Country Power crews to rebuild line.
Lake Country Power appreciates members’ understanding and patience with this planned outage. The cooperative can be reached toll-free at 1-800-421-9959.
For real-time outage information, members may visit the “Outage Center” to view an outage map at www.lakecountrypower.coop.
Lake Country Power, www.lakecountrypower.coop, is a Touchstone Energy cooperative serving parts of eight counties in northeastern Minnesota. The rural electric cooperative provides services to nearly 43,000 members and has offices located in Cohasset, Kettle River and Mountain Iron.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.