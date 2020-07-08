The Reif Arts Council and Paul Bunyan Communications present Mollie B, the multi-instrumentalist and award-winning vocalist who is the host of the Mollie B Polka Party TV show on RFD-TV, along with her band Squeezebox, outdoors under the covered Jerry and Shirley Miner Family Multi-Use Pavilion at the IRA Civic Center in Grand Rapids on Thursday, July 16 beginning at 5 p.m.
In conjunction with State of Minnesota COVID-19 guidelines, the concert is limited to 250 tickets. Social distancing is required at the concert and masks are encouraged.
The evening will also feature Soundan artist Steve Solkela and his Overpopulated One-Man Band, along with country/rhythm and blues duo Torn and Frayed prior to Mollie B. and Squeezebox.
Mollie B has been performing music all her life. She started her career performing with the Jim Busta Band when she was only a child and due to her hard work and dedication, she now performs nation-wide — live performances, as well as on TV and the movie screen, most often, but not exclusively with the band Squeezebox.
Mollie B. not only has performed on over 35 recordings, she has shared her many talents with fans in over 30 states and eleven countries and continues to inspire young musicians with her love for music.
In July of 2011, the first Mollie B. Polka Party aired on RFD-TV. Mollie B. was a creative director and co-producer of these shows. The Mollie B. Polka Party currently airs in over 55 million homes.
In 2018, Mollie B. & Squeezebox appeared as “Mollie B. & her band” in a scene of the Warner Brothers movie, “The Mule,” directed and starring Clint Eastwood. In this scene Mollie B. plays piano, trumpet, sings, has one line, and dances with Clint Eastwood.
Her talents have also been showcased in front of a live audience during The Mollie B. Christmas Shows both at RFD-TV the Theatre and the Jim Stafford Theatre in Branson, Missouri; as well as the CAL Center in Reedsburg, Wisconsin.
Mollie B. has won the title of the “Favorite Female Vocalist” award numerous times, both from the United States Polka Association and the International Polka Association. She has also won multiple awards from the Polka America Corporation for her polka recordings with Ted Lange. Additionally, Mollie has won the “2013 Polka Promoter of the Year” award, from the Wisconsin Polka Hall of Fame, and was inducted into the Iowa Polka Hall of Fame in 2015. In 2018, she became the youngest inductee into the International Polka Association Hall of Fame.
As is the norm at a polka party, plenty of food and ice cold beer will be available.
Tickets are available at reifcenter.org, or the Reif Box Office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The box office can also be reached by calling (218) 327-5780
