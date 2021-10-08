Police reform and stepping out of the bubble

2020 served as a contentious year with Covid-19, pandemic closings, and Minnesota taking a front seat with the historic murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. The murder led to uprising across the nation, from costly and destructive riots, to protests giving voice to movements pushing for constructive police reform. Around the United States law enforcement officers heard both criticism and praise in their communities, on social media, and in the news. If ever a time under a microscope, policing in America was being watched and captured on camera, by every citizen eye.
My friend Gregg Roy and I pondered the anti-police movement in back and forth discussion. Defund the police – no, we both agreed, having family members serving in law enforcement – but what about reform? I am an appointed member of the Grand Rapids Police Citizens Advisory Board – Gregg asked if the GRPD was doing any ride-alongs. “No, not at this time,” I answered, “until there are better vax numbers on Covid-19 in the area.” Gregg suggested that we should step out of our northern rural white demographic bubble and head to the Twin Cities for a ride-along there. I told him that was a great idea – we could ride-along in a metro dept., see the damage from the riots, and also visit the George Floyd Memorial where we would gather a greater perspective beyond our computer screens.
In late August, we arrived at the St. Paul Police Department in time for roll call, and a short question and answer session. We were assigned in the Eastern District, a diverse district known for poverty and high crime violence. The officers work 10-hour shifts, with a minimum of 12 officers per overlapping shifts. St. Paul went to body cams several years ago. Each time an officer commits to a call in the queue – they are required to activate their cam. The officers work as partners in a cruiser or in their own squad, all calls are answered together as a team.
The St. Paul Police Department has been revamping its training before cries for reform were in play. An academy program called Response to Resistance and Aggression (RRA), first instituted in 2015, is proving successful with in-houses stats. The Minneapolis Star Tribune Editorial Staff recently praised the department and called the work “encouraging.” - https://www.startribune.com/encouraging-results-from-st-paul-police-training/600099161/
Sgt. Sean Zauhar PhD. (Grand Rapids-Brainerd native) was part of a team that designed the new program. Zauhar (a two-time MN Golden Gloves boxing champion) and Officers Chad Malberg and Tom Menton, who have backgrounds in combat sports created a program that emphasizes physical tactics to minimize pain and injuries to both officers and suspects. The results are in the collected data. St. Paul is pro-actively managing police reform, continuing a long police history dedicated to community service.
Gregg was assigned with four-year police veteran, Nick Martell, and set off to calls immediately. Gregg said it was difficult to watch domestic violence calls. He saw that the officers listened, a priority focused on immediate victim safety, providing informational numbers, and other support services for after they left. Gregg remarked that as long as people keep calling for help, the public should acknowledge that police officers are uniquely suited for 24/7 response.
I was assigned with Officer Justin Rangel, a 15-year police veteran, who started his LE career in Washington County before taking a position in St. Paul. Rangel, who is mixed race Hispanic, is also a 2011 SPPD Medal of Valor recipient, honored along with four other officers who were involved in a fatal shooting of an armed man in 2010. The police calls were similar to weekend scanner traffic in Itasca County: medicals (intoxicated & diabetic), nuisance complaints, vandalism, fires, noise complaints, domestic – some verbal, some physical, accidents, juveniles gathering – which often turn to mobs – which then often turn to assault and/or shootings. And perhaps, unlike Itasca County, (though it receives the calls, too) – at dusk the calls became shots fired: here, there, everywhere.
The Eastern District is poor – low income working families. BIPOC people make up most of the district. We were allowed to get out on all of the calls. I never saw direct hostility – yet, the element was out there. As the juvenile mob was disbanded with air horns and directives – muted “f-12” could be heard on the drive-by. Officer Rangel, who grew up in the Western District of St. Paul, said he thought he would change patrol districts when he started in East. He has since developed a relationship with the people, the neighborhood, and the streets, many lined with opposing Black Lives Matter and All Lives Matter signs. Justin can’t envision being anywhere else.
One major change in St. Paul is the discontinuation of police chases. It simply isn’t done. Public safety concerns outweighed the loss of property. These trends may continue. Administrations are facing a delicate balance of trying to prevent police shortages – the St. Paul Academy had 1/3 the applicants that it normally has – and restructuring the balance of crime: people or property.
I asked the officers what they saw for the future of police reform vs defunding the police in lieu of more revenue put into health and human services and/or support services. We also talked about police education and the on-going need for improved training. Minnesota is noted for having solid requirements for POST (officer) Licensing. Minnesota is also known for expansive health and human services, with a fair network of non-profit support services. This holds true in Itasca County - newly appointed GRPD Captains: Andy Morgan and Kevin Ott, are both graduate level officers, dedicated to continuing education and progressive training. Itasca County, fortunate to be home of the Blandin Foundation, has been gifted multiple support services that aid people in poverty, and in crisis. The SPPD officers were supportive of reform, but saw defunding as a slippery slope to abolishment. Officer Rangel said it best: “At the end of the day, we need to all come to the table.” He’s right.
Pam Dowell is a freelance writer and occasional contributor to the Herald Review and Minnesota Reformer. She is a former MN police officer. Semi-retired, Pam is a social justice activist and community volunteer.
