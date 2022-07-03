The Pokegama Lake fireworks program scheduled for Sunday, July 3 at the Pokegama Golf Course has been postponed to Tuesday, July 5 according to the Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce..

Reports from the National Weather Service are predicting an 80% chance of thunderstorms for the Grand Rapids area Sunday evening.

Plans for fireworks include free shuttle service from Essentia parking lot on Golf Course Road, starting at 8 p.m. Tuesday with the fireworks show starting at dusk (approximately 9:30 p.m.).

