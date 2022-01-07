Peggy Lee (Mattfield) Bibich 1942 - 2022

Peggy Lee (Mattfield) Bibich, 80 of rural Coleraine, died on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, in the Essentia Hospital in Deer River.
Born January 5, 1942 in Bovey, MN, she was the daughter of Roy and Ellenora (Polzin) Mattfield. She graduated from Greenway High School in 1960, Itasca Junior College in 1962 and Bemidji State University in 1964. She taught school in Aurora, MN and the Greenway School District. She was united in marriage to Peter Bibich Jr. on June 5, 1965. They made their home in the Midway area where they raised their two sons, Joseph and Brandon. Peggy was a member of the Mt. Olive Lutheran Church in Bovey, MN. Faith and family were very important to her. Her desire was for her family to be united in heaven someday.
Survivors include her children; Joe (Angie) Bibich of Grand Rapids, MN and Brandon (Erica) Bibich of Bemidji, MN. 2 Grandchildren; Ashley (Adam) Cortez and Mitchell Bibich both of Grand Rapids, MN and 2 Great-granddaughters; Ellenor and Abigayle Cortez, her brother Dwayne Mattfield of Bemidji, MN, sister-in-laws; Diane Bibich of Cohasset, MN and Kay (Robert) Holm of Silverdale, WA and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Peter, a son; David Bibich and siblings; Terry, Eugene and Susan Mattfield, and a sister-in-law, Nancy Mattfield.
Visitation will be from 12:00 PM until the 1:00 PM Funeral Service on Thursday, January 13, 2022, in the Mt. Olive Lutheran Church in Bovey. Interment will be in the Lakeview Cemetery, Coleraine.
Arrangements by the Peterson Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services.
