Pearl “Mickey” Aakhus passed away on February 17, 2023, in Duluth, Minnesota at the age of 96. An avid reader throughout her youth, she loved literature and aspired to be an English Major in college. With the outbreak of World War II, however, she left home for Washington, D.C., to serve her country in a governmental office decoding Japanese messages. After the war, she returned to Minnesota and worked at the hospital in Bigfork where she met Ralph “Bud” Aakhus. After a single turn on the dance floor with Bud, she knew he was the one. As wife and mother, she raised four children, before returning to nursing school in Hibbing. Again, wanting to serve others, she ultimately became the director of the nursing home at the hospital in Bigfork. She and Bud were longtime members of Effie Lutheran Church, a community devoted to family, musical celebration, Sunday school, and vacation bible study. She was an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary, among other community service organizations. In retirement, she and Bud purchased an RV travel trailer and hit the road, bound for warmer climates, transcontinental voyage and adventure. Before long, however, pulling this large trailer in their burgundy Crown Victoria, Bud jackknifed on the freeway in New Mexico. So ended Mickey and Bud’s adventurous life “on the road” by travel trailer. In Mesa, Arizona, she and Bud settled down as snowbirds, migrating yearly between Arizona winters and Minnesota summers. Throughout their golden years, she and Bud enjoyed a rich, full life with family and friends. This woman will be remembered for her wit, her generosity of spirit, and a keen sense of humor that will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. She follows her husband Ralph “Bud” Aakhus, her parents Gladys Schue and Frank Grundmeier, and her brother Richard Grundmeier. She is survived by her brother Raymond Grundmeier; her four children Cathy Neva, Michael Aakhus, James Aakhus, and Ralph Aakhus; and her numerous grandchildren, great, and great-great grandchildren. Her family extends their gratitude to the medical staff of Essentia and the Franciscan Health Center, for their tireless service, generosity, and continued care.
A memorial will be held in Effie, Minnesota at a date to be determined.
A memorial will be held in Effie, Minnesota at a date to be determined.
