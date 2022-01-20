The world lost a beautiful soul on January 14th, 2022, when Pauline Hancock, age 67, formerly of Grand Rapids, MN, passed away in Minneapolis, MN due to complications from MS.
Pauline contributed to her community and the world in many ways. She was an amazing mother and grandmother, wife, a teacher, and an advocate for children in need. She was a lover of people and if you knew her, you knew she’d do anything for you. Pauline loved a good joke and could make anyone laugh with her snappy wit and sense of humor. She always saw the best in people, believed in second chances and took joy in seeing others succeed. Pauline will be missed dearly by her family and friends. In her lifetime, she spread happiness and love to the many lives she touched and left the world a better place.
Pauline is survived by her three children, Andrea (Jeremy) Lattimore, Michael (Stephanie) Madson and Carissa (Mandi) Hancock; three granddaughters, Graciana, Annelise and Dylan; and her honorary daughter, Dagcunseh Harmon, who was a beloved friend and PCA. She is also survived by sisters, Kris David, Michaelynn Arnold and Carolyn King and brothers, Jim Arnold and John Arnold.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Garry Hancock; her parents, Caryl and Mary Arnold; and her brother, Tom Arnold. She wanted us to wait for warmer weather so there will be a service this summer to honor her life and legacy.
