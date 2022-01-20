Paul Douglas Drieman, 69, a former resident of Marble, Minn., passed away in his home in Missouri Jan. 15, 2022. The youngest child of James and Esther Drieman, long time residents of Marble now desceased, he often shared the story of the calling to ministry put upon his life since before his birth.
This calling would have him move far from his state of birth and place him in Wright City, Missouri.
Ministry was where he thrived and he had a heart to witness for the lord. He is survived by his three siblings, James (Maryann) Drieman of Blaine, Minn., Dennis (Irene) Drieman of Grand Rapids, Minn., and Judy (James) Woodahl of Torrington, WY. He is also survived by his wife, Marcia (Grause) Drieman of Wright City, Missouri, six children, Douglas (Shannon) Nelson of Sylva, N.C., David (Lize) Drieman of Wright City, MO; Jonathan (Katrina) Drieman of Wright City, MO; Elizabeth (Kyle) Woodard of Morganton, MO; Stephan Drieman of Wright City, MO; and Mary (Brandon) Turner of Festus, MO; and 15 grandchildren.
Funeral visitation and service will be Monday, Jan. 24 with viewing 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the funeral at 1 p.m., at the Pitman Funeral Home in Wentzville, MO, 1545 Wentzville Parway, Wentzville, MO 63385. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Church of God Faith Fellowship, 961 Pianissimo Lane, Grubbviille, MO 63041 in support of the Hebron Orphanage, a Christian orphanage in Ghana, India dedicated to teaching children the word of God.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.