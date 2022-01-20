Patrick R. Cemensky 1944 - 2022

Patrick R. Cemensky, age 77, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at Grand Village.
Patrick was born in 1944 to Anthony and Emily Cemensky in Lexington Township, MN where he grew up and attended school. Pat and Sharon Kaderlik were united in marriage on May 13, 1967, at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Montgomery, MN. They moved to Grand Rapids in 1978 and Pat worked in road construction and trucking until his retirement. Pat enjoyed hunting, fishing, and woodworking. He often joked that he never met a pine board he didn’t like.
Pat is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Richard Cemensky. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sharon; sons, Todd (Lynn) and Charles (Sheila); brother, Leo Cemensky; grandchildren, Tommy, Meaghan, Briana (Peter) Schmitt, Cameren; great grandchildren, Louis, Evelynn, and Charles Schmitt; and sister-in-law, LaVaughn Cemensky and family.
Visitation will be Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at 1:00 PM at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church followed by the 2:00 PM Mass of Christian Burial. Fr. Blake Rozier will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the donor’s choice.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
