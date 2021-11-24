12th annual Virtual Turkey Trot

Take time for your health this Thanksgiving! Run, walk, trot, bike, skip, ski, or get moving any way you like, and report your distance in Get Fit Itasca's 12th annual VIRTUAL TURKEY TROT. Post your miles and activity on our Facebook or Instagram posts (both @getfititasca), or call/text Morgan at (218) 244-3415.

Don't let the weather or COVID keep you from getting outside and physically active this year!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments