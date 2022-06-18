The Edge Center Gallery in Bigfork is proud to present the work of Ojibwe artist Carl Gawboy. The show opens Thursday, June 30 and runs through Saturday, July 30. A reception is being held on Friday, July 1 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
A Native artist, Gawboy is a member of the Bois Forte Band of Ojibwe. He has been a valuable member of the Native Arts community since he graduated from the University of Minnesota Duluth in 1965. After graduating with a Master’s degree in American Indian Arts from the University of Montana in 1972 he taught for six years at the University of Minnesota Duluth and twelve years at the College of St. Scholastica.
Gawboy’s work is primarily concerned with defining the Ojibwe culture between 1850 and 1950, an era that best synthesizes Ojibwe lifestyles with European technology. He focuses on the spirit of everyday life as depicted in ritual such as harvesting, ricing, hunting, canoeing and storytelling. His work celebrates healthy, peaceful and sustainable living.
His commitment to accuracy has led him to paint the truth, painting Indian scenes with cars and baseball caps. He does not want to perpetuate the notion that all Indians live on reservations, since according to the 2000 U.S. Census 65 percent of American Indians live in metro areas. He paints with historical accuracy and often challenges popular and academic paradigms about American Indian cultures.
Most of his career has focused on bringing to life scenes of Ojibwe life that have never been documented by painters or photographers. Gawboy’s artwork gives life to the Ojibwe cultural systems reflected in everyday life, work and rituals within the context of their historical environment and traditions.
Gawboy is one of the original founding members of Native Skywatchers, and co-delivers annual workshops on Native Astronomy and Science.
The Edge Gallery is open Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
