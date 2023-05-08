In 2021, there were 91 nonfatal hospital visits for all drug overdoses among residents of Itasca County, according to data compiled by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH). The following year, MDH found Itasca County had 54 just through September.

When comparing hospital visits for patients experiencing substance misuse and overdose with other emergency department visits, a recent study of participating hospitals in northeast Minnesota found that nearly one-third of patients were experiencing homelessness — even though less than 1% of area residents lack housing. The findings highlight the need for a comprehensive approach

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments