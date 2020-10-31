US Congressional District Candidate, Quinn Nystrom, joined the Central School Rally Friday afternoon following a Minnesota Public Radio debate with Pete Stauber which aired earlier in the day. Although the stance of each candidate was well known to the public prior to the radio debate, it’s my opinion that the impassioned debate by both candidates ‘fine tuned’ the stance of each.
Nystrom’s over-riding concern is affordable health care for all while Stauber’s messaging is the promotion of well-paid, union jobs in CD8 and the immediate opening of schools and businesses. The life experience of each candidate explains their divergent political views.
Stauber is a retired police officer who has enjoyed the benefit of continuous health insurance coverage for himself and his large family for years. As such, Rep Stauber has shown no compunction for attending a Trump Rally in Duluth in defiance of a written agreement to observe public health recommendations. Stauber has criticized Gov. Walz for not opening schools and businesses, unable to make the connection between careless behavior and the escalation of Covid-19. Nystrom, on the other hand, has a preexisting medical condition and the search for affordable, life saving medication and medical care has become life-defining for her. Nystrom observes public health recommendations so we can put this virus behind us and safely open our schools and our businesses. The health and safety of our children and our essential workers is paramount to her.
Quinn Nystrom has the vision, the knowledge, and the energy to address the needs of all constituents of CD8, not just those of good health who have secure, well-paid jobs with health insurance. Her voice is needed at this point in our history.
Mary Drewes
Coleraine
