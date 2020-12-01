The annual Open Door Coat Rack is a collaboration of Itasca County area volunteers, churches, individuals and organizations who gather and distribute winter wear (coats, snow pants, boots, etc.) to local area families in need.
Of course, 2020 posed challenges to the traditional collection of gently-used items donated by the community and the in-person method for distribution. Due to societal restrictions this year, the whole project was revamped. For the project to move forward, distributing only brand new items was the chosen option, which created a funding challenge. No in-person distribution meant changing the on-demand, in-person distribution to asking families to order in advance, and volunteers to fill orders and implement a curb-side pick-up. Pre-ordering by families meant asking area organizations, churches, individuals and schools to distribute the information and order forms to area families in advance.
“We are so pleased that having to completely revamp the way this ministry is done was a complete success,” stated Kay Klingman, Open Door Coat Rack co-coordinator. “In spite of many challenges, the community really rallied around the project. We were able to reach 568 children from 197 families in need with brand new winter wear items.”
Thanks to the incredible generosity of local organizations, churches and individuals, winter wear items given to children sizes 0-18 were all brand new. The project was overwhelmed by the exceptional generosity of the Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation, Itasca Area Community Response Fund, Grand Rapids Business & Professional Women, residents of Colony Square, Glen’s Army Navy, L & M Fleet Supply, Walmart, Target, Super One Stores, countless individuals and area church congregations for their financial support and collaboration.
The community, donors and retail partners can be assured the part they played in this project made a difference in the lives of those who were reached. One little girl who received a new pink winter coat told her teacher that it was the first brand new coat she ever had. She was so excited and proud that she wouldn’t take the coat off and wore it the entire school day. That same school teacher reported that she saw several others students also come to school proud and excited to have brand new winter coats.
“We were also able to provide several coats to Northern Lights School in Warba to set up a closet of winter wear for students who come to school without coats,” stated Sheila Weeks, co-coordinator. “We also received an email from a mom with five children. Her husband’s job was greatly impacted by Covid, and they were so relieved and grateful to be picking up coats for their children. The mom said in her email, ‘I cannot even begin to express how much that means to me, my husband and our kids’. Another mom insisted that her $10 donation be accepted as she wanted to help and that donation was all that she had to give.”
“This project is truly a community effort,” stated Pastor Jim Crecelius at the United Methodist Church in Grand Rapids, where the project is hosted. “The amazing outpouring of support from volunteers offering up their expertise and skills, donations from organizations and individuals, collaboration with area retail stores to purchase items quickly and affordably, area schools distributing information to families, and countless hours spent by volunteers to make the magic happen is truly awe-inspiring.”
A gathering of volunteers will be held in the spring to begin preparations for 2021. Volunteers interested in participating in any of the many moving parts of this project are encouraged to contact the United Methodist Church at secretary@umcgrmn.org or 218-327-2216 to be a part of next year’s project.
