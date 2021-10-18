The Judy Garland Museum of Grand Rapids will host Oktoberfest featuring the music of Steve’s Overpopulated One-Man Band on Saturday, Oct. 23, at 7 p.m. with a social at 6:30 p.m., prior to the show.
Steve Solkela can often be seen playing accordion on a skateboard, tandem bike, stilts, or traveling the country with his 17 piece ensemble called -Steve’s Overpopulated One-Man Band.
He specializes in Minnesota-flavored comedy music; sure to bring a laugh to your life. He’s all over Youtube, Facebook, and the new Tikkytok one with his music, comedy, and stunts.
Solkela studied music at Rowan University out in New Jersey where he starred in several operas and left that campus permanently scarred with his wacky antics.
Admission is $10. The museum is located at 2727 S. Pokegama Avenue, Grand Rapids. For more information, call the museum at 218-326-1900.
