The Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation Board of Directors is pleased to announce that Mindy Nuhring has joined the Foundation as Chief Development Officer. Mindy most recently served as the Executive Director of River Grand Senior Living and prior to that was the Community Development Coordinator at ElderCircle, a nonprofit serving seniors. For the past ten years she has also taught Communication classes as an adjunct instructor at Itasca Community College. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Minnesota-Duluth and Masters in Communication from Bethel University.
Mindy has been serving the community for many years on various area projects, boards and committees. She is currently the Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce Board Chair, a School District 318 Board Director, past co-chair of the Elementary Facilities Taskforce, Noble Hall Field Turf Project, Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce Workforce Development Committee and ISD 318 Endowment Fund Board.
In her role as Chief Development Officer, one of her responsibilities will be to increase awareness of the Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation’s role in the community and how it can help people and organizations join their charitable intentions with community needs.
“I am truly looking forward to being a part of such a wonderful community organization and helping it grow and reach its full potential.”
Mindy lives in Grand Rapids with her husband and three daughters and enjoys live music and all the outdoor activities that Northern Minnesota has to offer.
The Community Foundation is pleased to welcome Mindy, and looks forward to working with her.
The Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation has been connecting donors’ charitable intentions to community needs for over 25 years to make the Greater Itasca Area a better place to live. We invite you to become part of the good work we do, and to include us in the conversation with your financial or estate planner. What is your legacy? For more information, visit our website at www.gracf.org or schedule a visit by calling (218) 999-9100.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.