November is National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Month, a national endeavor by the National Coalition for the Homeless to promote education, action and awareness about hunger and homelessness. Itasca County Homeless Awareness is coordinated by the One Night Without a Home, a sub-committee of the Housing Issues Advisory Committee represented by community partners in Itasca County who work with housing and support services for people who are homeless in Itasca County.
“As a society, we have the resources and knowledge to end hunger and homelessness,” said Ron Oleheiser, Executive Director of Grace House. “We now need the collective will to put ideas and processes in place for this to become a reality. “Every person deserves to live without worrying whether they will have food on their plate or a roof over their head. Far too many people are forced to make hard choices between paying for food, housing and other critical expenses.”
The Itasca County Board of Commissioners proclaimed November as Itasca County Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Month and Nov. 15 – 22 as Homeless Awareness Week at the Oct. 27 board meeting. Itasca County cities and churches have received the County Proclamation and have been invited to support and recognize the proclamation as well.
This year there will be no events held to build awareness due to the COVID 19 pandemic.
In past years, events were held to raise awareness and funds to support the Homeless Prevention Fund (HPF). The fund is used to assist people needing support to prevent them from becoming homeless or to reduce barriers to employment and housing. Normal assistance includes gas cards, bus tickets, hotel vouchers, rental application fees, identification cards and other emergency supplies.
In many instances by making sure an individual has a current ID or a gas card helps to reduce the barriers to employment or housing. By providing a rental application fee a person or family can get into a safe housing option and this comes with help from many partners who provide services regularly. The criteria for this fund are limited to the areas mentioned above, but it certainly provides flexibility to help where needed.
“Your support of and any help you can provide to raise awareness of homelessness and housing issues in general is greatly appreciated,” said Jessyca Bardzel, Grace House Program Director. “Every day in Itasca County we have friends and relatives who are experiencing homelessness or having difficulty finding safe, secure and permanent housing.”
For more information or if you have questions about homelessness or housing concerns in our community, call Jessyca or Ron at Grace House-326-2790, Heidi at AEOA-322-6500 or Haley or Gail at Kootasca-999-0800.
